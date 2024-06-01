Shusha Hosts Launch Of International Children's Creativity Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international festival of children's creativity entitled"Shusha is the pearl of culture of Turkic states" kicked off todayin the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The festival, organized by the Azerbaijani of Scienceand Education, gathered together schoolchildren from Turkiccountries.

The concert program will feature the performances of 209 membersof the artistic collectives of the Turkic states, who will showcasemusic and dance culture of their countries.

Well-known cultural and art figures, about 250 schoolchildren,and children of martyrs graced the festival.

The festival aims to further strengthen friendship, brotherhoodand cooperation between children from Turkic-speaking countries,create conditions for children to decently represent the historyand culture of their country, as well as promote the mesmerizingbeauty of the city of Shusha.