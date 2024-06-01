Rahul Gandhi's Promise Of ₹1 Lakh: Bengaluru Women Getting Ready For June 4 Lok Sabha Election Results Check How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'khatakhat' promise in a Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh has seemingly resounded with women in Bengaluru, who gathered in large numbers outside a usually empty General Post Office (GPO) on the Raj Bhavan Road over the past few days. Gandhi has promised fast delivery of services to voters, if is elected to power on June 4.In an unusual show of belief in the party's poll promise, Bengaluru women are gathering in large numbers to open an account with the India Post Payments (IPPB).Also read: Crucial INDIA bloc meeting begins in Delhi; Stalin, Mamata & Mehbooba skipWhat did Rahul Gandhi promise?Bengaluru voters had fallen for rumours assuring them of deposits into their IPPB accounts, if INDIA bloc is voted to power in the Centre its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress promised to launch the Mahalakshmi scheme under which the women heads of families belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get ₹8,500 directly into their accounts Monday, Gandhi in Bihar assured that women would receive deposits into their account.“From July, ₹8,500 will be deposited in women's accounts every month. This will change the financial condition of every family.\"Also read: Will the Modi charm remain with Varanasi's Muslim weaver community?Ever since, Bengaluru women have been rushing to open IPPB accounts. However, the rumor also says that May 28 was the last date for having an account.'Rumours'The chief postmaster of Bengaluru General Post Office, HM Manjesha dismissed the claims and termed them as“rumours”.He told Hindustan Times (HT) that the customers have been informed that the department will not pay them any amount. In spite of this, he said, they are eager to open an IPPB account read: 'Israel firm tried to interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections', says OpenAI\"IPPB accounts can be opened at any post office across the country and there is no last date for opening it,'' he added to the HT report, postal authorities have issued an appeal to not to fall for rumours as no money would be credited after opening an account. The appeal was published in both print and digital Urdu media as most of the women were from the minority communities also told HT that around 60 accounts were being opened daily on average across Bengaluru, however, since the rumor, around 700 to 800 accounts are being opened.

\"Special arrangements have been made and eight postmen have been deputed to assist in opening the account.\"

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 exit polls results today. When and where to watch? Details here\"Over the last 10 days, almost 2,000 accounts have been opened every day. Today (May 30), we had women queuing up again to open accounts. Since our transactions are limited to opening 2,000 per day, we sent back 1,000 women by giving them tokens with which they can open the accounts on Friday,'' he added blame gameBJP state spokesperson S Prakash reacting to Bengaluru women falling prey to the rumour, and said,“Gandhi is not even sure of becoming the opposition leader in the new government after June 4. And here he is giving false assurances of money flowing 'thak a thak' into the bank accounts of women.''Also read: 'Only an Entire Political Science student would...': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi's 'nobody knew Mahatma Gandhi' remarkRamesh Babu, Congress party's Karnataka media in-charge, said that the Congress has promised ₹1 lakh to women in poor families under the Mahalakshmi scheme.“Social media is a handy tool to spread rumours, over which no political party has any control. But the rush to open accounts is an indication that the lower income group has belief in the Congress,'' he said.

MENAFN01062024007365015876ID1108283928