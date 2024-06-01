Joint Jordanian-Palestinian Higher Committee Opens Preparatory Technical Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The preparatory ministerial technical Committee of the Joint Jordanian-Palestinian Higher Committee opened meetings Saturday in its seventh session, chaired by Ministry
of Industry, Trade and supply
Secretary-General Dana Al-Zoubi and Palestinian Ministry of National Economy
Undersecretary, Tariq Al-Masri.
The two sides tackled mechanisms to raise the trade volume, overcome barriers to the flow of goods, and cementing trade, economic, industrial and investment
relations, in addition to the sectors of transport, public works, health, education, tourism, culture, youth, communications, entrepreneurship, social development, relief, among others, the industry ministry said in a statement.
The officials discussed bilateral agreements, memorandums of understanding and executive programs that will be signed at the the higher committee meeting on the third of June, which will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, said the statement.
