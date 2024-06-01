Saudi Manufacturing Show Announces Winners Of Annual Manufacturing Leaders Award

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 1st June 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Saudi Show is thrilled to announce the winners of the prestigious Annual Manufacturing Leaders Awards, recognizing the most prominent leaders in the manufacturing for 2024. This year's honorees were selected through a comprehensive process, including nominations, direct applications, information from our extensive database, interviews, company websites, and other public sources.

These distinguished leaders share a common passion and unwavering commitment to driving excellence and innovation in manufacturing. Their contributions span a wide range of domains, including operational excellence, resource management, and cross-functional collaboration, significantly impacting the industry's growth and development.

Meet the DT50 Winners:

1. Mohammed AlGhannam , Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services General Supervisor for Information Technology General Dept. & Digital Transformation General Dept.

2. Alessio Garofalo Oxagon , NEOM, CIO/CTO.

3. Dr. Eyad Buhulaiga, Saudi Electricity Company, Chief Data & Digital Strategy Officer.

4. Mahesh Singhal, Saudi Water Partnership Company, Water Transactions Director.

5. Mohammad AlDraidi , A Market, Logistics Director.

6. Omar Al Otaishan, Aani & Dani Chocolatier, Chief Executive Officer.

7. Abdullah Alfahaid , Ajlan & Bros Holding, CITO.

8. Abdullah Ba Hamid, Al Watania For Industries, Director – Manufacturing Technical Support

9. Naiyer Hussain, Al Watania Gypsum Company Limited, Procurement & Supply Chain Director

10. Younes Al Shaikh, Al wataniya for Industries, Production Director

11. Mahmood Ali, Mohammed Al-Othman Holding, Group IT Director

12. I brahim Aldali, Al-Yamama, Head of Supply Chain.

13. Ronald Licha, Albawani, Plant & Equipment Director

14. Clinton Plaatjes , Alfanar, Head OF ERP.

15. Faisal Al Nasser , Almarai, Head of IT.

16. Khalid Alshemaimry, Alrabie Saudi Foods, COO.

17. Atif Asi f, Alsharq Plastic, Head of Logistics & Warehouse.

18. Adeeb Binsulaiman, AMALY, CEO.

19. Said Nour Toure , Arabian Milling Company, Chief Operating Officer

20. Ali Hummadi Arasco, VP Quality and HSSE.

21. Mazen Qasim , ARO Drilling , Riyadh, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

22. Ahmed Bayoumi, Berain Water, Chief Executive Officer.

23. Mostafa Mahmoud, Berain water company Procurement and planning, Executive Director

24. Wassim Ghaida, Caribou Coffee Director of Operations

25. Damian Baldysz, CEER Manufacturing Systems Director

26. Ahmad Khraishi Dussur, Executive Director – Investments

27. Zafar Iqbal Khan, Food World company, VP Manufacturing and Supply Chain

28. Faris Hattar, Hikma, Pharmaceuticals Associate Director , Supply Chain Management

29. I mran Naseem , Hikma, Pharmaceuticals Associate Director of Information Technology

30. Mohammad Mazhar Khan, Ledar Investment Group Head of Information Technology (IT)

31. Ayman Badr, Lucid Motors, Senior Director Of Operations

32. Murat Aslanoglu, Lucid Motors Director of Finance Middle East

33. Ramesh Murugesan, Maaden Head IT

34. Kifah Munes, Mace Group, Engineering Director/ Associate Director

35. Farhat Ullah, Majd Food, IT Director

36. Javier Bertola, Miahona, Chief Compliance Officer

37. Abdelkader Alem, Modern Chemicals & Services, Head of QHSE

38. Saad Alhowaimel, NADEC Foods, Vice President – Digital & Technology

39. Alawi Husain Alawi , National Aquaculture Group, Director – Industrial & Engineering Operations Division.

40. Aamir Pirzada, National Metal Manufacturing & Casting Co. -Maadaniyah, Chief Information Officer (CIO)

41. Naeem Batawi, Nova- HWB Co, Supply Chain and Procurement Senior Director.

42. Sheikh Mohammed Kalander, Petropan General Contracting Company, CEO

43. Asim Badhuralam , Sanabel Al Salam Food Manufacturing Company, IT Executive Director.

44. Ahmad Baqa, Saudi Factory for Chlorine and Alkalies, a member of Middle East Chemicals Co. Chief Operating Officer.

45. Shoukat Ali Rajput , Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Director Operations.

46. Pankaj Nagre , United Foods Industries Corporations Ltd, Plant Head.

47. Ahmed Omar , United Transformers Electric Company UTEC Director, Digital Transformation.

48. Irfan Ul Haq , Warehousing & Logistics Services Co LSC, Head of IT & Digital Sales.

49. Hejji Aljuraysh, Yamama Cement Company, Research and Development Section Head.

50. Ahmed Attiya, Zahrawi Group, Director of Supply Chain.

These inspiring leaders are celebrated for their exceptional achievements and visionary leadership in the manufacturing sector. Their efforts are not only advancing technology and processes but also setting new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability within the industry.

We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these remarkable individuals and shaping the future of manufacturing together.

