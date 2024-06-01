Twenty Individuals, Organisations Receive TOAB Int'l Tourism Award

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : TOAB International Award (TITA) honoured 20 individuals and organisations in various categories for their significant contribution to various sectors of tourism at a grand ceremony held at Hotel Sheraton Dhaka on May 29.

The award ceremony was organised by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB). Civil and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan handed over the awards to the winners at the award ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, appreciated the initiative of TOAB to award those involved in the tourism for their respective contributions.

"I believe that the award launched by TOAB will inspire the people involved in this sector. I hope TOAB will continue to highlight the country's tourism sector in the future," he added.

Special awards were also given to the TOAB founding members and individuals for their contributions to the establishment and development of TOAB.

Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari and other high dignitaries as well as representatives from travel trade were also present on the occasion.