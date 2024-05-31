Every Vote Will Decide Condition Of Country, Says AAP's Raghav Chadha

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) Saying every vote will decide the direction and condition of the country, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday cast his vote at a polling station in Punjab's Mohali, near here, for the seventh and the last phase of the general elections.

He was among the first voters to exercise his franchise.

After casting the vote he showed his inked finger.“Today is the grand festival of India. Every vote by the will decide the direction and condition of the country. I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote,” Chadha told the media.

He cast his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur in Mohali district under the Anandpur Sahib constituency.

Voting was underway in Punjab's 13 Lok Sabah seats with comprehensive arrangements for peaceful voting at 24,451 polling stations. Around 70,000 security personnel, including Central forces, have been deployed in the state for the polls.