Deputy PM Meets Borrell, Discusses Qatar's Gaza Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of his participation in Shangri-La Dialogue, which is organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Singapore.

The meeting discussed topics of shared concern, especially the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war on Gaza, in addition to Qatar's role in mediation efforts and keenness to ceasefire and halting the war on Gaza.

MENAFN31052024000067011011ID1108282976