Al-Hilal Crowned Champion Of Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HEDDAH, May 31 (KUNA) -- Al-Hilal SC defeated Al-Nassr 5-4 in penalty shootout as the extra-time of the final of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup (2023-2024) ended in a 1-1 draw.

The exciting match, held at King Abdullah Sports City on Friday evening, saw Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring the opener for Al-Hilal as early as in minute 7 but Ayman Yahya was able to equalize in minute 88 shortly before the end of the original time.

The victory secured the third title for Al-Hilal this year after winning the trophies of the Saudi Super Cup (Al-Diriyah) and Saudi League (Roshin)

