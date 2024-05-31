EU Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attempt To Designate UNRWA As Terrorist

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union High Representative Josep Borrell denounced any attempt by the Israeli to label the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as a organisation.

"We recall the crucial and irreplaceable role of in the humanitarian response in Gaza. UNRWA provides vital services to millions of people in Gaza, the West Bank, as well as across the region, including in Lebanon and Jordan," Borrell said in a statement on Friday.

The EU expressed "deep concern" about discussions in the Knesset (so-called parliament of Israeli-occupation regime) on designating UNRWA as a terrorist organisation, and removing its staff's immunities and privileges.

The EU is also concerned that the Israeli Land Authority ordered UNRWA to vacate its East Jerusalem premises within the next 30 days, according to the statement.

"The EU is a strong supporter to the Agency, and remains, with its Member States, its biggest donor. We are committed to continuing our support," it stressed.

It urged the Israeli-occupation regime to allow UNRWA to continue carrying out its crucial work in line with its mandate. (end)

