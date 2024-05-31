Prince William, King Charles Came 'Ready For A Fight' During A Secret Meeting With Prince Harry

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry's relations with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, changed forever after the Duke of Sussex published his Memoir 'Spare' in which he made several uncomfortable claims about the British Royal family Duke of Sussex claimed that even before his memoir, he tried to mend the rift with the other members of the royal family over the years, but that was futile openly about his strained relationship with the other members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex recalls in his memoir how he had arranged a private meeting with his father, Charles and his elder brother, William, at Frogmore Cottage after the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip.

Prince Harry wrote in his book that he was left waiting until both (Charles and William) finally arrived. They didn't look happy explains in his book how he tried to keep his"emotions in check" as he explained his side to his father and his elder brother. However, the discussion quickly took a turn for the worse

"I'd vowed not to let this encounter devolve into another argument. But I quickly discovered that it wasn't up to me," the Duke of Sussex wrote in his Memoir."Pa and Willy had their parts to play, and they'd come ready for a fight. Every time I ventured a new explanation, started a new line of thought, one or both of them would cut me off", he added 'didn't want to hear anything'Stressing that William"didn't want to hear anything", Harry claimed that his brother interrupted him several times, which resulted in a heated argument between the two brothers

Harry claimed that the arguments were ended by father Charles' intervention with a heartfelt plea. Recalling the situation, the Duke of Sussex wrote,"It got so heated that Pa raised his hands. Enough! He stood between us, looking up at our flushed faces: Please, boys-don't make my final years a misery."Both the brothers have not seen each other in years and last met up in February when King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Harry had been expected to reunite with his father during his brief return to the UK earlier this month, however he wasn't able to meet his father due to Charles'"full programme.""It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," a spokesperson for Harry said in a statement.



