GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Enters Alliance With Latin Energy Partners To Advance Groundbreaking Developments In Oil Exploration In Latin America

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GEMXX recently entered a significant partnership with Latin Partners that has seen the two companies define terms to jointly drill four test wells in a promising geologic formation in a Latin American country

The partnership is part of GEMXX's plans to strategically expand its current successful business model, diversifying its business portfolio, and exploring new underground resource opportunities

Latin America has large tracts and regions of under-explored sedimentary basins which hold significant oil and resources potential Preliminary explorations in the two basins suggest potential for more than 1 billion barrels each of recoverable oil, positioning GEMXX and Latin Energy Partners in the global oil and gas market

GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a mine-to-market gold, gemstone, and jewelry producer with global reach, is looking to expand into energy projects and position itself as a significant player in the energy market. This goal is part of the company's strategic expansion plans, exploring important new underground resource exploration opportunities.

“We are confident in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on new growth opportunities. With a strong focus on expansion and strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for our shareholders,” said Richard Clowater, CEO of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN