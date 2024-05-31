Heat Stroke Or Heat Exhaustion: As Temperatures Surge, Here's What To Do For A Safe Summer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As India reels under record high temperatures, human bodies reach a point where they can not take the heat any longer who spend too much time in the sun are likely to get heat exhaustion, but those who work hard in the heat can even suffer a heat stroke, it is important to understand the difference between these two and how to take care of yourself in the summer read: Auto sales preview: Heatwaves, Lok Sabha likely to dent retail automobile demand in MayHeat stroke vs Heat exhaustion: DifferenceA heat stroke occurs when the body absorbs more heat than it can release. In a heat stroke, the body temperature can increase to 41°C (105.8°F) within 10 to 15 minutes, leading to a rapid inflammatory response, heat exhaustion occurs when extreme temperatures cause the body to overheat. It is like a heat-related illness, like heat rash or heat cramps read: Delhi weather today: Light rain, thunderstorm likely to bring relief from heatwave; maximum temp, other details hereA heat stroke is more dangerous than heat exhaustion. However, if heat exhaustion is not treated properly, it can lead to more serious ailments stroke vs Heat exhaustion: Symptoms

Technically, during a heat stroke, the body's temperature regulation system fails, and sweat production can stop, leading to higher body temperature. It is important to remember that heat stroke is life-threatening read: IMD issues alert for heatwave in ten states, predicts heavy rainfall in Assam and MeghalayaIts symptoms include dizziness, headache, impaired consciousness and drowsiness. More serious symptoms such as seizures, vomiting, diarrhoea and low blood pressure may also occur. A can cause death in less than 24 hours if not treated properly, heat exhaustion usually manifests as a headache. The person experiencing heat exhaustion feels hot, has a red face, and often sweats. Movement becomes slow, and the person will likely experience fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. They might also feel dizzy or even faint. Oddly, upon touch, a person's skin with heat exhaustion feels rather cool read: Bihar heatwave alert: Election duty official dies due to heatstroke, death toll in the state rises to 19Heat stroke vs Heat exhaustion: How to keep yourself safe this summerDon't get too much sun, especially around midday your head with a light-coloured hat exposure to extreme heat, if possible plenty of fluids adult needs at least half a litre of water extra on hot days alcohol and caffeine if you suspect heat exhaustion read: Delhi heatwave alert! 'Inflatable tubs with ice and cold water' RML Hospital all set to treat heatstroke patientsAt the first signs of heat stroke:Alert emergency services immediately the affected person out of the sun and heat and to a cool place the body as quickly as possible with cold water, ice baths or soaked clothes fluids if possible excess clothing.

