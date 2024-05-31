Global Oil Prices Decline

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul Read more
Global oil prices have declined, Azernews reports.
On the London ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures")exchange, the price of a barrel of "Brent" oil fell by $0.19 to$81.67. Similarly, the price of one barrel of "Light" oil on theNew York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") dipped by $0.23 to$77.68
This shift comes amidst various factors influencing the oilmarket, including fluctuating demand due to economic conditions,geopolitical tensions, and supply dynamics influenced by productiondecisions of major oil-producing nations.
