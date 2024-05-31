Kota Factory Season 3 OTT Release: Jeetu Bhaia Is Back On Netflix, Streaming To Begin From THIS Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The third season of Jitendra Kumar-starrer Kota Factory will begin streaming on on June 20. The OTT made this announcement while releasing the latest poster of the web series on social platforms.“Aaj se taiyyari shuru Kota Factory: Season 3 comes to Netflix on 20 June,” read a Netflix post on Instagram Read: | Crocodile out on adventure: 10-foot gator tries climbing railing in UPJitendra Kumar plays Jeetu Bhaia in the web series, showcasing the struggle of teenage students who are stuck in the rat race to perform well in competitive exams. On Thursday, Jitendra Kumar shared a video asking viewers to solve a riddle, prior to the announcement of the Kota Factory Season 3 release date. The Kota Factory cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, etc Read: Viral video shows Kerala mall area flooded after rain; netizens react, 'Absolute lack of vision'About Kota FactoryThe popular web series, Kota Factory, is produced by TVF. The third seasonof the web series will stream online on Netflix from June 20. The web series beautifully presents the true face of Kota's brewing coaching industry and the significant pressure upon the students who go there to prepare for competitive exams like IIT-JEE and NEET.

The web series shows the real-life challenges faced by IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants. The web series has received a tremendous positive response since the release of its first season. As the popular series is set to be available for online streaming, another hit web series of actor Jitendra Kumar is available for watching online on Amazon Prime Video. The web series's fifth season is receiving a positive response from the audience. Kota, which is popularly known as the coaching hub of India, is infamous for the tremendous pressure faced by IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants. As a result, the city also reports frequent cases of student suicides. In 2024, there have been nearly six cases of students suicide in Kota.

