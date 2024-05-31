               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gold Rate On May 31St: Check 22 And 24 Carat Price In YOUR City


5/31/2024 4:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Check Out Today's, that is 31st May 2024 Gold prices in for 7 major Indian cities. Check how much the yellow metal costs in your city


Gold Rate in Delhi

10 grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs. 65,908; whereas 24 carat in Delhi will cost Rs. 71,000


10 gms of 22 carat will cost you Rs. 66220; 10 gms of 24 carat to cost Rs. 72,240

Gold Rate in Kolkata

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: 65,936.
24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
71,930

Gold Rate in Bangalore

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,073. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
₹72,080


22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,110. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
₹72,120

Gold Rate in Mumbai

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,028. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
₹72,030

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,229. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: Rs. 72,250

