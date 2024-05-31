Gold Rate On May 31St: Check 22 And 24 Carat Price In YOUR City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Check Out Today's, that is 31st May 2024 Gold prices in for 7 major Indian cities. Check how much the yellow metal costs in your city
10 grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs. 65,908; whereas 24 carat in Delhi will cost Rs. 71,000
10 gms of 22 carat will cost you Rs. 66220; 10 gms of 24 carat to cost Rs. 72,240
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: 65,936.
24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
71,930
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,073. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
₹72,080
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,110. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
₹72,120
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,028. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms:
₹72,030
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,229. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: Rs. 72,250
