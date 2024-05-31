Weather Department Predicts Heavy Rain In TN Till June 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The weather department on Friday forecast heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu till June 3.

Heavy rain is expected in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruppatur, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore (hilly region), Tiruchi and Namakkal districts due to northeast monsoon and atmospheric low-level circulation over south Tamil Nadu.

A yellow alert is announced in these districts where heavy rain is expected.

There is a possibility of moderate rain in many places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry on Friday.

On June 1 and June 2, the weather department predicted rain with thunderstorms in many parts of the state.

On June 3 there is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is expected on June 3 in Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts.