(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Line Investments & Property Announces one-month Big Bonanza Grand Summer Super Sale with Exciting Raffles





Line Investments & Property presents a month-long Summer Super Sale

The summer super sale begins from May 31st till June 30th

2024

Discounts of upto 90% on brands across all line investments 11 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra The raffle giveaway includes cars, exotic packages, vouchers and much more.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 31st, 2024 - Line Investments & Property, a premier retail division of Lulu Group International, is excited to announce the highly anticipated Summer Super Sale, taking place from May 31st to June 30th 2024. The Grand sale was inaugurated by Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director Line Investments and property (LIP) and Biju George, General Manager, LIP Shoppers can enjoy massive discounts of up to 90% off across 11 participating malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, making this event the biggest sale of the year.

Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at any store in the participating malls between May 31st till June 30th, 2024, will be eligible to enter a series of raffle draws by presenting their receipts at the customer service desk. The raffle draws, generously sponsored by esteemed partners, will offer incredible prizes, including cars, exotic travel packages, and luxury staycations, gold vouchers. Specifically, the raffle draw will take place once per week on 9th June, 16th June, and 23rd June, with seven travel packages being given away on each date. On 30th June, three lucky winners will drive away in brand-new cars.

Mr. Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property, stated at the launch 'Our retailers are excited about the annual Summer Super Sale, offering fantastic deals, rewards, and discounts for both UAE residents and visitors. During summer, people spend more time indoors with their families, our sale will deliver amazing bargains and significant prices for customers to enjoy over the course of one month.'

Mr. Biju George, General Manager, LIP ,

added,“This initiative provides our customers with not only unbeatable discounts but also the chance to win life-changing prizes. The overwhelming positive feedback from previous years has driven us to make this year's sale even more rewarding.'

Travel destinations included in the raffle giveaway span some of the most exciting and sought-after locations, such as Kenya Safari, Bosnia, Sri Lanka, Georgia, Bali, Phuket, Bangkok, Amman, Cairo, Almaty, Baku, and Azerbaijan.

The participating malls in Abu Dhabi include Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, and Al Dhafra Mall. In Al Ain, the participating malls are Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall.





The giveaway sponsors for this grand event include AGMC; Geely and a few tour and travel partners including Bin Moosa Travel, Infinity Travels etc. Line Investments & Property L.L.C. Continues to be a leader in mall development across the Middle East, driven by their commitment to deliver exceptional shopping experiences and forward-thinking customer engagement strategies.