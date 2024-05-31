Tillotama Shome Joins Cast Of Jitendra Kumar-Starrer 'Kota Factory 3'; Show To Stream On June 20

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The makers of Jitendra Kumar-starrer 'Kota Factory' season 3 announced on Friday that the black-and-white series will be released on June 20 on an OTT platform.

The new season traces the students' chaotic entry into adulthood alongside their trusted teacher and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra). It will also introduce a new mentor at Aimers.

As the students inch towards adulthood, grappling with fears and aspirations with final exams looming, they ponder what the future may hold. Jeetu Bhaiya must come to terms with his own role as a mentor following the tragic cliffhanger from season two.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a black-and-white poster of the show featuring Jitendra, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar.

The poster also reveals the addition of the new chemistry teacher, played by Tillotama Shome.

The post is captioned: "Aaj se taiyyari shuru...Kota Factory: Season 3 comes to Netflix on June 20."

Showrunner Raghav Subbu said: "We've been on this journey with Kota Factory since 2019, and whether you've been in coaching classes like Vaibhav (Mayur) or not, I believe everyone can see bits and pieces of themselves within the show. That's what makes it so special."

"Season 3, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery," he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared: "Kota Factory is not a show, it's an emotion for its fans. It's also a show that connects generations, parents, and students alike. And this year, Vaibhav, Meena, Uday, and the gang are in their finals. The pressure, tension, and drama of the final year is a feeling that every single person connects with, and we feel confident that fans of Jeetu Bhaiya and the Kota Factory gang will have a lot to talk about after they binge this season."

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, 'Kota Factory 3' is helmed by Raghav Subbu.

The show will stream from June 20 on Netflix.