Delhi Heatwave Alert! 'Inflatable Tubs With Ice And Cold Water' RML Hospital All Set To Treat Heatstroke Patients

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As Delhi faces a heatwave, special arrangements have been implemented at RML Hospital to treat heatstroke patients effectively. Seema Balkrishna Wasnik, Head of Emergency at RML, spoke about the urgency and critical care measures in place and said that inflatable tubs filled with ice have been set up for heatstroke patients arriving at the hospital Seema Balkrishna Wasnik, HOD, Emergency Medicine, RML, said: \"At RML hospital, if any patient (of heat stroke) comes in critical situation he is taken to the red zone, intubated, we have inflatable tubs. We can still put the patient on a ventilator and also in the bathtub filled with ice and cold water and bring down the temperature simultaneously.\"Wasnik stressed the importance of prompt treatment, stating, \"The treatment of heatstroke should be started as soon as possible; otherwise, the mortality goes up to 80 per cent and if we manage the patient early, the mortality can go as down as 10 per cent.\"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that temperatures exceeded 45 degrees Celsius at 41 locations across the country on May 30. In Delhi, Safdarjung recorded 45.6°C, Palam 46.4°C, Ridge 46.7°C, and Ayanagar reached 0°C India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailing over Northwest and Central India are likely to reduce gradually from May 30 further said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated parts of Konkan and Goa on May 30 and 31 maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at a few places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 28, as per the IMD data, the IMD clarified that the maximum temperature of over 52 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi on Wednesday was an \"error in sensor or local factor.\" The IMD in an official release stated that it is examining the data and sensors.\"The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2 degrees Celsius to 49.1 degrees Celsius in different parts of city, Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees Celsius as an outlier compared to other stations. It could be due to an error in the sensor or the local factor. IMD is examining the data and sensors,\" the release said.



