KTM AVTODOM Krasnodar is a partner of the extreme race 100% ENDURO

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The long-awaited race for fans of extreme tests and unpredictable tracks 100% ENDURO took place with the participation of KTM AVTODOM Krasnodar in Gelendzhik in May. More than 600 motorcycle racers from all over the country, including athletes from Gelendzhik, took part in this event.



The 100% ENDURO race took place over three days from May 9 to May 13. Qualifying races on the Prologue track took place on the first day. This was necessary to determine the starting order on the second day. The main races of the participants took place along a track with difficult terrain on the second and third days. The winners and runners-up of 100% ENDURO were determined based on the results of this.



The competition was held in four classes. Iron is not a difficult and least long route. Bronze is the most numerous and popular participation class. Silver is a technically challenging course for experienced riders. Gold is a difficult and extreme route for professional athletes.



More than 200 participants competed in the declared classes on KTM motorcycles of various models - 300 EXC, 300 XC, 350 EXC-F and others. The popularity of the brand among motorcycle racers is ensured by the quality of technical equipment and the comfortable operation of motorcycles even in the most difficult conditions. Danila Chernyaev won the most prestigious Gold class on a KTM motorcycle. In the Silver, Bronze and Iron classes, KTM riders showed decent results. They entered the top ten according to the results of the races. Rakhmatullin Dinislam took 3rd place in the Bronze class. Artem Tsurkan took 5th place. Igor Ivanov took 9th place. Anatoly Shatrov took 9th place in the Silver class. Ilya Pyanov took 4th place in the Bronze class. Gorshkov Denis took 5th place.



The event was a real test for the riders and their motorcycles. The participants demonstrated professional skills. The 100% ENDURO race was a true celebration of speed, extreme sport and strong character again. KTM AVTODOM Krasnodar acted as a partner of the event and presented at the competition motorcycles of the ENDURO series KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 250 EXC TBI and the CROSS series - KTM 50 SX. In addition, a presentation of collections of original KTM POWERWEAR equipment and KTM POWERPARTS accessories was held for guests.



KTM AVTODOM dealership centers are located in Moscow and Krasnodar. New KTM motorcycles and used motorcycles are presented in the showrooms. You can purchase them on credit, leasing and through the trade-in program. The services of modern service centers providing high-quality service in accordance with the manufacturer’s regulations, a wide range of original KTM motorcycle equipment, spare parts and additional equipment are available to customers. The range of KTM motorcycles presented at dealerships includes the limited series BRABUS 1300 R, KTM 300 EXC ERZBERGRODEO, KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY and the most popular models of the TRAVEL, NAKED, MX, ENDURO, SPORTS TOURER and SUPERMOTO series.



“KTM AVTODOM is ready to support the sporting spirit of speed lovers, to participate and hold events for fans of two-wheeled vehicles at all times. You can find popular models and the most anticipated new items from the brand at our dealerships. Many interesting models that everyone can get acquainted with are already presented in our showrooms this year,” – Pavel Dolgov, Head of the KTM AVTODOM dealer network, commented.



The Austrian company KTM was founded in 1953. It is the largest motorcycle manufacturer in Europe. The brand is known for its off-road motorcycles, characterized by increased cross-country ability and reliability. Pilots on KTM motorcycles won the Paris-Dakar rally 19 times, and became world champions in motocross, superenduro and cross-country rallies dozens of times.





GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





