Parents Overburdened By Extra Fees In Peshawar's Private Schools

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Private and colleges in Peshawar have begun exploiting parents, charging exorbitant fees far beyond the standard monthly tuition. These institutions collect significant amounts for additional expenses without providing valid reasons.

Parents express frustration, stating that their budgets are stretched just to cover their children's tuition fees in the current challenging economic climate. The imposition of extra charges only adds to their burden, making them worry about their children's future education.

Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Peshawar, shared his experience with TNN. His daughter, a fifth-grade student at Qurtuba School and College, Peshawar, has a monthly tuition fee of Rs. 6,980 and a transport fee of Rs. 3,000. However, the school administration issued him a receipt for Rs. 13,000 instead of Rs. 10,000.

Zeeshan explained that these additional charges are imposed every three months without any justification from the school administration. "When we complain about these extra charges, the school or college administration claims they are for solar electricity and examination expenses," he said.

According to Zeeshan, the school's operational hours are from 8 am to 2 pm, during which solar electricity is utilized, supposedly at no extra cost. Yet, parents are being charged for it.

Zeeshan expressed his confusion and frustration over the fees: "We are struggling to pay the regular tuition fees, let alone these additional charges. Just as we manage to cover one month's expenses, another month's fees are due, causing significant distress."

He urged the relevant authorities to address the arbitrary and illegal fees levied by private schools and colleges to enable parents to educate their children for a better future.

TNN attempted to contact the administration of Qurtuba School and College Peshawar for their stance on the issue, but they refused to comment. Similarly, Provincial Private School Regulatory Authority officials declined to respond to inquiries regarding the matter.