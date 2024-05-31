Heatstroke Kills 2 Children In Madhya Pradesh, 40-Year-Old Man In Delhi 8 Die In Bihar 5 Key Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Heatwaves in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that severe heat wave conditions would prevail in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar till June 1.The weather department also forecasted that heatwave conditions will prevail in Jharkhand and Odisha on May 30 and gradually reduce thereafter, severe heatwave conditions turned fatal on Thursday after deaths due to heatstroke were reported. The Delhi has also taken measures to combat potentially fatal problems such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke relentless heatwave engulfing Haryana and Punjab showed no signs of abating on Thursday, with scorching temperatures persisting in several regions. Sirsa sweltered at a staggering 49.1 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot endured a blistering 48.3 degrees Celsius.

The intense heatwave continued to take its toll on residents, raising concerns over health and well-being in India turns fatal: 5 points-In Delhi, 26 government hospitals have been instructed to reserve two beds each for heatstroke victims, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated. Further, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has sought reports from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) departments on the heatwave situation and management in the national capital. The move comes after a 40-year-old man died of heat-related ailments.

-In Bihar, eight people died of suspected heat stroke as the state reels under an intense heatwave.-In Madhya Pradesh, two children - aged 12 and 14 years - died reportedly of heatstroke in Gwalior. The two children, who were siblings, had gone to get medicines with their mother and grandmother. The children's father, Rambabu Shakya, said,“I was out for work. They left home around 9-9.30 am to get medicines. When they returned, they fell ill and died...My mother and wife were with them...They died of heatstroke...”-Fire-related calls surged to 180 on Wednesday, recording a nearly three-fold rise over the single-day calls received by the Delhi Fire Service, with officials attributing the increase to heatwave conditions prevailing in the national capital.-Delhi has also been battling a severe water crisis as people across areas were seen scrambling with empty buckets to water tankers, some even jumping the queue to get to the top of them to fill their vessels is heatstroke?According to the CDC, heat stroke occurs when the body's temperature regulation mechanisms fail, rapidly increasing body temperature. As this happens, the body's ability to sweat, which is crucial for cooling down, diminishes. Consequently, the body cannot dissipate heat efficiently, resulting in a potentially dangerous temperature rise. In cases of heat stroke, body temperatures can soar to 106°F or higher in as little as 10 to 15 minutes, posing severe health risks symptomsHeatstroke can present with various symptoms. Here is a list of common symptoms to watch out for, as recommended by Mayo Clinic-High body temperature: A core body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher, obtained with a rectal thermometer, is the main sign of heatstroke.-Altered mental state or behaviour: Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke.-Alteration in sweating: In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel dry or slightly moist.-Nausea and vomiting: One may feel sick to your stomach or vomit.-Flushed skin: The skin may turn red as your body temperature increases.-Rapid breathing: Your breathing may become rapid and shallow.-Racing heart rate: The pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body.

