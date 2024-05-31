T20 WC: West Indies Beat Australia In Warm-Up Match

(MENAFN- IANS) port of Spain, May 31 (IANS) Co-hosts the West Indies registered an impressive 35-run victory over Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up fixture on Friday (India time).
Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show with a superb 75 as the West Indies posted a massive total of 257/4 at Queens Park Oval.
Pooran smashed eight sixes during his 25-ball stay, skipper Rovman Powell (52), left-hander Sherfane Rutherford (47 not out) and opener Johnson Charles (40) also got in the act as the two-time champions delighted the home crowd with some scintillating power-hitting, ICC reports.
All of Australia's bowlers felt the wrath of the West Indies' top-order batters, with first-choice spinner Adam Zampa conceding 62 runs from his four overs while picking up two wickets.
Australia put up a decent show in reply despite missing a host of key players, with Josh Inglis (55), Nathan Ellis (39) and Ashton Agar (28) looking the most dangerous in what was always going to be a difficult chase as the 2021 T20 World Cup winners finished with 222/7 in their final warm-up match.
Spinner Gudakesh Motie (2/31) and pacer Alzarri Joseph (2/44) picked up a pair of wickets each for the hosts.
