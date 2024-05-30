Combatting Cervical Cancer In South Korea: Prevention, Lifestyle, And Early Detection Strategies

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2024 - In South Korea, cervical cancer ranks as the ninth most frequent cancer among women and the third most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. However, the Centers for Control and Prevention highlights that up to 93 percent of cervical cancer cases could potentially be prevented with appropriate measures and interventions.









Integrative medicine specialist Dr. Dana Cohen , who graduated from St. George's University (SGU) School of Medicine in the Caribbean, shares advice on how to reduce the risk of this deadly disease through daily holistic wellness practices.



Cervical Cancer Causes and Risk Factors



Understanding the causes and risk factors of cervical cancer is crucial for effective prevention. The primary cause is persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). Most HPV infections clear up naturally without causing significant harm. However, persistent infections can lead to changes in the cells of the cervix, eventually forming a mass of cancerous cells called a tumor. These malignant cells can invade and destroy healthy body tissue and spread to other parts of the body.



Other risk factors include smoking, a weakened immune system, genetic predisposition, and lack of screening.



Cervical Cancer Prevention Tips





Vaccination and Regular Screenings: The most effective preventative measure is getting vaccinated for HPV. Regular Pap smears and HPV tests are also crucial for early detection and treatment of pre-cancerous conditions. Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly impact cervical health outcomes. These holistic methods support the immune system and reduce cervical cancer risk:



Medicinal Mushrooms: Adaptogenic mushrooms like chaga, shiitake, and lion's mane enhance immune function and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin C: Found in citrus fruits, strawberries, and bell peppers, vitamin C boosts the immune response.

Folate: Present in lentils, eggs, spinach, and bananas, folate is essential for DNA synthesis and cell division. Low folate levels are linked to higher rates of cervical cancer from HPV. Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration supports the immune system by maintaining blood volume and circulation, ensuring immune cells travel efficiently. It also helps remove toxins, enhancing the immune response.

Chronic stress weakens the immune system. Stress reduction activities include mindfulness, meditation, regular physical activity, and holistic therapies like aromatherapy, acupuncture, and massage.To reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer, individuals can incorporate proper nutrition, hydration, and stress reduction into their daily routines. Strengthening the immune system through these lifestyle changes, combined with proper vaccination and regular screenings, can significantly lower the risk.By adopting these preventative measures, women in South Korea can take proactive steps to protect their health and reduce the burden of cervical cancer.