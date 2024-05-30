ITU Recognises National Cybersecurity Agency At WSIS Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Union (ITU) honoured the National Cybersecurity Agency during the champions project of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2024, at the ITU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event was attended by National Cybersecurity Agency president Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Ali al-Farahid al-Maliki, and Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, HE Dr Hind Abdulrahman al-Muftah.

This recognition follows the selection of the National Cybersecurity Agency's Eco project among the top four global projects in the category of building confidence and security in the use of information and communications technology (ICT).

Al-Maliki said that the honour reflects Qatar's excellence and its continuous efforts to keep pace with rapid developments in the cyberspace and to enhance cybersecurity across all segments of society.

The Cyber Eco project, an initiative targeting students in both public and private schools, as well as teachers and students' parents, employs flexible awareness tools, including training kits, printed and electronic training games, cyber stories, instructional guides, and graduation projects.

The Cyber Eco project aims to raise awareness among students at various educational levels about cybersecurity and digital safety concepts, enhancing their abilities to use the internet and modern communication technologies safely and effectively. – QNA

