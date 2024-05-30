Ukraine To Get $23 Bn In Aid Under Existing Security Agreements: Zelensky

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, May 31 (IANS) Ukraine's existing security agreements with foreign partners envisage providing more than $23 billion in aid to Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"New security agreements for Ukraine provide more strength and opportunities for protecting our people," Zelensky said on Thursday in a post on Telegram.

The security accords stipulate giving Ukraine military and aid, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Till date, Ukraine has signed security agreements enshrining long-term support with 12 countries, and three of them -- with Spain, Belgium and Portugal, were inked this week.