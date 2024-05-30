Ukraine To Get $23 Bn In Aid Under Existing Security Agreements: Zelensky

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, May 31 (IANS) Ukraine's existing security agreements with foreign partners envisage providing more than $23 billion in aid to Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"New security agreements for Ukraine provide more strength and opportunities for protecting our people," Zelensky said on Thursday in a post on Telegram.
The security accords stipulate giving Ukraine military and financial aid, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Till date, Ukraine has signed security agreements enshrining long-term support with 12 countries, and three of them -- with Spain, Belgium and Portugal, were inked this week.
