UN Envoy Against Terrible Risks Of Lack Of Political Progress In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 30 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen said with absent progress, ongoing violence and a worsening humanitarian situation in Syria, terrible risks could be on the horizon for that beleaguered country and the global community.

Briefing to the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria on Thursday, Pedersen reiterated his call for a de-escalation of hostilities, starting in Gaza, and a comprehensive engagement among all stakeholders to arrive at a lasting solution to the 14-year Syrian conflict.

Noting the absence of a clear political path to implement Security Council resolution 2254 (2015) in Syria, he said, "This is not just tragic, it is dangerous."

Without a comprehensive political process, festering negative trends are presenting "terrible risks for Syrians and the broader international community."

Detailing ongoing hostilities, he urged regional de-escalation efforts, starting with a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Underscoring the need to resume the meetings of the Constitutional Committee, he stressed the need for serious engagement among the Syrian Government and the opposition, Syrian civil society, as well as of key international actors.

A comprehensive approach must meet Syrians' legitimate aspirations and restore Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, he said, appealing to all to "engage and work with us on this way forward."

On a similar note, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said, "It pains me that the suffering of the people of Syria grinds on."

Syria remains a "protection crisis" with more than seven million people displaced - a figure surpassed only by Sudan - and millions living as refugees in neighbouring countries, he said in his last briefing in-person to the 15-member Council before stepping down.

Griffiths welcomed the recent decision to extend permission for the use of Bab al-Salam and Al Ra'ee border crossings until 13 August, and expressed hope that the use of Bab al-Hawa will also be extended.

Also voicing concern about the steady reduction in funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan, he stressed, "It has never been this bad and the needs have never been this large."

Nonetheless, the humanitarian response, although essential to saving lives, cannot provide a solution to the crisis; the only sustainable solution is a set-out Syrian-led political process, he emphasized. (end)

