Ameen Sait Joins Systools As Chief Operating Officer For North America

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SysTools , a global leader in M365 migration and Active Directory migration solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Ameen Sait as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for North America. With over 25 years of extensive experience in sales, consulting, and project management, Ameen brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving revenue growth through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.Ameen is an accomplished professional renowned for his ability to leverage channel partners and end users for growth. He excels in building solid relationships with strategic partners and fostering consensus across multiple organizational levels. Ameen has a proven history of pioneering new initiatives and driving record sales results in alignment with corporate strategies and objectives.His impressive career includes significant roles at Cyber Defense Corporation and IBM, where he specialized in Information Security Risk and Compliance, building alliances and partnerships, project management and implementation, business development expansion, security software planning and design, and security services and solution offerings. Ameen's innovative approach to cognitive solution offerings further highlights his diverse skill set and strategic thinking.“We are thrilled to welcome Ameen to the SysTools team,” said Debasish Pramanik, Co-Founder of SysTools.“His extensive experience and impressive achievements in the cybersecurity sector will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide top-tier security solutions to our clients. Ameen's ability to forge solid relationships with strategic partners and build consensus across organizational levels will be a significant asset to our North American operations.”Anuraag Singh, Co-Founder of SysTools, added,“Ameen's appointment marks a pivotal moment for SysTools. His deep understanding of the Microsoft landscape and his ability to drive innovation align perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that his leadership will not only strengthen our market position but also enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”Ameen expressed his enthusiasm about joining SysTools, stating,“I am thrilled to join SysTools and contribute to its mission of providing state-of-the-art solutions for Microsoft ecosystem. I look forward to working with the talented team at SysTools to drive business development, build strategic alliances, and deliver unparalleled security solutions to our clients across North America.”Ameen's appointment as COO for North America represents a strategic move for SysTools as it aims to strengthen its market position and expand its service offerings in the region. His leadership and vision are expected to play a crucial role in advancing SysTools' mission and achieving its corporate objectives.

