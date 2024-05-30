Exagrid Wins 3 Industry Awards At Network Computing Awards 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that the company was honored with three awards, including Company of the Year, Hardware Product of the Year, and the Return on Award during the Computing Awards ceremony, held in London on May 23, 2024.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning four industry awards so far in 2024, including:



Data Breakthrough Awards – Data Backup Solution of the Year

Network Computing Awards – Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards – Hardware Product of the Year Network Computing Awards – Return on Investment Award

The Network Computing Awards are determined by public vote. The 2024 awards mark the sixth consecutive year of wins for ExaGrid at the Network Computing Awards, and the fifth consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Company of Year award.

“We are honored to win these three awards, especially to be recognized as Company of the Year again, and we are grateful to our partners and customers for their support. Congratulations to all of the winners of the Network Computing Awards 2024, and many thanks to everyone who voted for us,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“As highlighted by the Return on Investment Award, ExaGrid continues to innovate its product, and improve the economics of backup storage by providing advanced integration and improved deduplication with the leading backup applications, and offering a scale-out architecture which eliminates expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence, all while delivering the best performance, security, and ransomware recovery solution at a low cost up front over time.”

About ExaGrid

