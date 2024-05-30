(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Secured Signing, a leader in remote online notarization (RON) solutions , announces a suite of innovative features designed to streamline the online document signing and notarization process. These enhancements empower both notaries and singers to experience a smoother, more secure, and efficient experience.







Image caption: Online notarization is streamlined with Secured Signing's new features.

Revolutionizing the Notarization Process with Cutting-Edge Features

Secured Signing designed and tailor-made new features to streamline the notarization process, providing notaries and signers with a seamless experience. These new functionalities empower notaries to optimize their workflows, enhance documentation practices, and deliver a more user-friendly experience.

1. Effortless Signature Templates Layout for Auto Tagging

Notaries can now create reusable signature templates layout that automatically apply signatures and fields to their customer and client documents. This groundbreaking feature eliminates the need for manual tagging, saving valuable time and ensuring consistent, accurate signings. Key benefits include:



Effortless Setup: Build signature template layouts in seconds using existing documents as a base.

Pre-Configured Tags: Pre-tag signatures, eSeals, and form fields for a lightning-fast tagging process. Bulk Application: Apply signature templates to multiple documents in a package simultaneously to save time and ensure precision.

To learn more about this feature, click here: #h-notary-support-for-signature-templates

2. Enhanced Notary Journal with Comprehensive Commenting

The new update allows notaries to add detailed comments to the Notary Journal during and after the RON signing. This functionality empowers them to:



Document the Process: Make thorough notes before the video session regarding preparations, document verification, or specific signer instructions.

Take Live Notes: Jot down key points, clarifications, or questions during the video meeting for future reference. Post-Signing Documentation: Continue to add comments to the journal for record-keeping or to share with others.

To learn more about this feature, click here: #h-add-comments-to-notary-journal-in-remote-online-notarization-ron

3. Flexible Editing for Seamless Signing Workflows

Notaries can now edit the signing process even after sending out documents for signature. This added flexibility allows for corrections or adjustments to the signing process without needing to restart, saving time, and ensuring accuracy.

To learn more about this feature, click here: #edit-signing-process-release-settings

4. Invitee Monitoring Portal for Increased Completion Rates

The new Invitee Monitoring Portal provides invitees with their own space to view and sign all necessary documents. This feature helps people see and sign documents easily, leading to more completed forms and a better user experience.

To learn more about this feature, click here: #invitee-monitoring-portal

Continuous improvement of Secured Signing's platform

“Our goal is to give notaries the best and easiest RON platform available,” says Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing.“The new features aim to assist notaries in providing their clients with a secure and convenient signing experience. These features aim to eliminate any problems associated with outdated methods such as printing out documents for signing and stamping in person. With our platform, you can get documents through the full notarization lifecycle – from receiving the document, tagging it with all the relevant signatures and data fields, to the signing and notarizing of the document in a real-time video session – within an hour. There is no comparison.”

Customer Praise for Secured Signing's Innovative Approach

Customers consistently commend Secured Signing for its commitment to innovation and the frequent addition of new features. They appreciate the company's focus on addressing their needs and developing solutions that keep their workflows efficient and effective. This dedication to continuous improvement ensures that Secured Signing remains at the forefront of the RON industry.

But don't just take their word for it. Here is a testimonial from one of their long-standing clients, Jonathan from NY Notary Public Services:

“I am delighted to share my experience with Bill and his exceptional team. This morning, I completed two separate appointments smoothly, thanks to their outstanding technology.

The first appointment involved 7 signers in Israel, while the second had over 10 participants from America, Turkey, and Russia. The system operated flawlessly, allowing everyone to verify identities, join the meeting, share screens, and sign documents without any issues.

My sincere gratitude goes to Bill and his team for their ongoing support and remarkable technology. Thank you for making these complex processes so seamless and efficient!”

About Secured Signing

Secured Signing offers a user-friendly, secure, and smart digital platform tailored for organizations of all sizes, seeking cost-effective, flexible, and tamper-proof solutions for their legally binding document management needs. Its comprehensive features, including Digital Signature, Video Signing, and Remote Online Notarization (RON), allow users to capture graphical signatures, fill in, sign, seal, and verify documents from any device, anywhere, anytime, all through a single cloud-based platform.

Understanding the importance of a streamlined document workflow, Secured Signing provides a premier business solution that reduces expenses, accelerates delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency, and enhances customer service while promoting environmental sustainability. As a leading provider of RON and digital signature cloud software, focusing on good customer service and innovative solutions, Secured Signing helps businesses seamlessly transition to the digital age.

For more information about Secured Signing and its features, visit Secured Signing's website –

