Avenu Insights & Analytics Enhances Strategic Focus On Payment Solutions With New Board Member O.B. Rawls IV

Avenu is committed to modernizing government payment systems, enhancing revenue recovery, and streamlining operations. Through the integration of cutting-edge technology, Avenu's payment solutions ensure secure and efficient transactions, leading to positive outcomes for communities. The addition of O.B. Rawls IV to the Board of Directors strengthens this mission, bringing invaluable expertise and experience that will drive Avenu's innovation and expand its market presence.

Rawls IV is an accomplished senior-level executive with extensive experience in fintech, payments, and banking. His career spans over 30 years, most recently serving as CEO of Global Payment Processing at Paysafe, a global payments provider. Prior to joining Paysafe, he was CEO and President of iPayment, a provider of payment and processing solutions for small businesses and held senior level executive roles with Fiserv, Hypercom and Bank of America.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join Avenu's Board of Directors and support the leadership team in executing its strategy,” said O.B. Rawls IV.“I see tremendous opportunity for Avenu to continue driving innovation in government technology and providing cutting-edge solutions to the public sector.”

“We are excited to welcome O.B. to our Board of Directors,” said Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu.“His proven track record in leading large-scale financial and technological operations, as well as his experience in navigating complex market dynamics, will provide invaluable insights. We look forward to working together and know his extensive experience will be instrumental as Avenu continues to enhance its solutions and market presence.”

Avenu's payment processing solutions are designed to address the unique challenges faced by public sector agencies, providing secure, user-friendly platforms for a range of transactions from tax payments to utility bills, thereby enhancing efficiency and constituent satisfaction. Avenu's proactive commitment to innovation is demonstrated through continuous development and integration of advanced technologies to enhance payment processes and revenue management for governments.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 4,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software solutions including administration and revenue recovery. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management software and solutions that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.

Learn how Avenu helps to unleash the power of compliance and maximize tax collection in this short Compliance Lifecycle video: – or visit .

