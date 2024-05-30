Survey Reveals The Most Crucial Step In Vacation Prep

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By We are Talker Staff

Do you hate coming back to a dirty home after a fun getaway? Does that scuff on your favorite suitcase send you over the edge? A new survey revealed some of the top cleaning habits of 2,000 U.S. travelers ahead of the busy summer season.

One thing is clear: it is important to prioritize cleaning the house before leaving - more than 75% of respondents claimed they prefer to clean their home prior to heading out.

In fact, the average respondent starts preparing for their trip over two weeks in advance.

Before traveling, people tend to focus their cleaning on laundry (77%), dishes (66%), the bathroom (58%), and sweeping and mopping (56%).





Commissioned by Mr. Clean for the launch of their new Ultra line of Magic Erasers, and conducted by Talker Research, the study found 66% are so excited about their upcoming travel, that it motivates them to clean before they leave.

While the anticipation of an upcoming trip can be a great motivator for people to knock out their cleaning tasks, it can also be a stressor for summer travelers.

Fifty-one percent stated they“dread” the thought of having to clean when they come home from vacation.

“Cleaning before a vacation helps me relax and enjoy it even more knowing I can return to a clean home,” said Lydia Joo, brand director at Mr. Clean.“But we're busy, especially leading up to a vacation, so that's why it's important to have a multi-purpose cleaner that can help easily tackle the tough messes throughout your home and beyond.”

In addition to cleaning their homes, travelers also take the time to clean their most-used travel items like luggage (40%).

On average, respondents brought their luggage on a total of seven trips and as many as 26% of respondents had cleaned their luggage in the past week alone.

Getting these items in shape is important, as many have felt“embarrassed” on vacation because some items they brought look old or worn out, including their clothes (20%), shoes (19%) and luggage (18%).

To avoid this, as many as 55% of travelers reported it was a“high priority” to check the state of these items well before they embark on their trip.

Though respondents make sure to clean their luggage (40%) and travel bags (39%) before their trip, results found even more travelers will clean them when they return home.

They specifically pay close attention to their luggage (47%) and other travel accessories (21%) so they're prepared well ahead of time for future travel.

And while 79% said it's important that their luggage is clean when traveling, 27% claimed it was the“most difficult item” for them to clean.

“Cleaning luggage can be a challenge, and we all know the disappointment of retrieving a scuffed and dirty bag from the airport carousel,” said Maria Striemer, Global Home Care P&G Senior Scientific Communications Manager.“For luggage cleaning, I recommend using a versatile cleaning tool like the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Using this multi-purpose cleaner can remove scuffs, dirt, grease and grime from your luggage, restoring it to pristine condition so you can embark on your next adventure with confidence and style.”

THINGS RESPONDENTS CLEAN BEFORE TRAVELING

Laundry - 77%Dishes/dishwasher - 66%Bathroom - 58%Sweep/mop/vacuum - 56%The fridge - 49%The stove/kitchen counters - 49%Dust - 36%Luggage - 24%Accessories (e.g., hat, sunglasses, etc.) - 20%Sports/outdoor gear - 10%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who travel was commissioned by Mr. Clean between Apr. 30 and May 6, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).