Nineteen ME & CA Teams Emerge Victorious at the Huawei ICT Competition 2023–2024 Global Final

(MENAFN- BCW Global) [Middle East, May 30, 2024] At the recently held closing and awards ceremony of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023–2024 Global Final in Shenzhen, 19 teams from the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA) region received accolades in various categories.



After fierce competition, teams from 10 Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries (UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Iraq, and Kazakhstan) bagged prizes across the three tracks (cloud, network, and computing) and the Innovation Competition at the global final of the prestigious talent development competition.



This year's competition attracted more than 170,000 students from over 2,000 universities and colleges across more than 80 countries and regions, making it the largest offline competition since its launch. More than 160 teams consisting of over 470 contestants from 49 different countries and regions made it through national and regional competitions to reach this year's global final.



Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, commented, “At Huawei, our ultimate goal is to advance technological development and facilitate digital inclusion across the Middle East and Central Asia. The Huawei ICT Competition offers an unparalleled platform for young ICT talents to compete, collaborate and exchange game-changing ideas for our intelligent future. Congratulations to all Middle Eastern and Central Asian teams for their incredible performance in the global finals.”



Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said in a video message that UNESCO works to uphold the basic rights and agency of every learner and teacher when using digital technology and AI and promote an inclusive, equitable, open, and secure digital future for all. Many thanks to our partners like Huawei for their longstanding support.



A team from Pakistan’s National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences, Islamabad, bagged the grand prize in the Innovation Competition. Students from Iraq’s Qaiwan International University placed second in the competition, while students from Jordan’s Princess Sumaya University for Technology placed third.



The Network Track of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023–2024 Global Final proved the most successful for ME & CA students, with the category accounting for eight prizes. A team from Lebanon, consisting of students from the American University of Science & Technology and Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, placed first, while students from Pakistan, Iraq, and Jordan secured the second position. The Pakistani team included students from the University of Engineering & Technology Taxila and the University of Engineering & Technology Lahore, and the Iraqi team consisted of students from Erbil Polytechnic University and Koya University. The Jordanian students belong to Al-Balqa Applied University. Four teams from the region received the third prize – Bahrain (University of Bahrain and Bahrain Polytechnic); UAE (United Arab Emirates University); Kuwait (Australian University); and KSA (Buraidah College of Technology, College of Telecom and Electronics, Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, and Princess Norah bint Abdulrahman University).



In the Computing Track, student teams from Kazakhstan and Iraq placed first. The Kazakhstan students hail from Yessenov University, Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications, and Kazakh-British Technical University, while the Iraq students belong to the University of Human Development and the University of Mosul. Jordanian students from the Applied Science Private University and Princess Sumaya University for Technology placed second alongside a Bahraini team from Bahrain Polytechnic.



The Cloud Track of the global competition saw students from Kazakhstan (Al-Farabi University and Suleyman Demirel University) and Qatar (University of Doha for Science and Technology and Qatar University) secure the first prize. A team from Pakistan’s University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore, and the National University of Science & Technology, Islamabad, placed second. The third place went to a Lebanese team from the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik.



Huawei also held the ICT Accelerating Education Transformation Summit, awarding 24 instructors the title ‘Huawei ICT Academy Global Most Valuable Instructor’ for the first time. This award aims to show gratitude for these instructors' important contributions to talent development and spotlight them as role models who show how the brightest minds can develop even brighter minds. These role models help drive the sustainable development of the ICT talent ecosystem.



Since its launch in 2017, the Huawei ICT Competition has become the largest and most influential ICT talent development initiative in the Middle East and Central Asia, with 127,000 college students participating across seven editions of the competitions. The program aims to bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace, enhancing students' future employment opportunities in the ICT sector through knowledge sharing, hands-on skills development, and exposure to the latest industry trends and technologies.





