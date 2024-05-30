Bryq Introduces technology Partnership with UKG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bryq Introduces Partnership with UKG

A powerful combination that enhances efficiency, reduces effort, and delivers top talent

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bryq , a leading talent intelligence solution based on soft skills, today introduced a new partnership with UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the human capital management (HCM) focused on creating better employee experiences for all people and improving business outcomes.With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Bryq and UKG Pro® can benefit from a seamless integration that brings advanced talent intelligence and workforce management together, resulting in simplified talent acquisition and management strategies. By doing so, joint customers can make data-driven decisions and hire the right talent quickly.“This partnership marks a significant step forward in harnessing the power of soft skills and HR technology to reshape the future of work,” said Robert Sharkey, senior vice president of Sales at Bryq.“By integrating Bryq's talent intelligence with UKG Pro, we're not only streamlining talent acquisition but also empowering organizations to make more informed, data-driven decisions. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to improving the recruitment process and employee experience, setting a new standard in the industry.”UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform, a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.“Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspire people,” says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG.“Partners like Bryq allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey.”

Alexis Filippidis

Bryq

+30 698 311 5684

...