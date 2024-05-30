Planet Botanicals To Present The Beauty Of Seaweed Skincare At The Sustainable Cosmetics Summit NYC June 4-6, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michele GilfoilWESTBROOK, MAINE, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Botanicals , based in Maine, is excited to announce that its founder, Michele Gilfoil, will be speaking at the upcoming Sustainable Cosmetics Summit held on June 4-6, 2024 in New York City. Michele will share her insights on the benefits and sustainability aspects of seaweed in cosmetics, drawing from her extensive experience in developing her company's Seaweed Beauty(tm) skincare collection.Michele's journey with Planet Botanicals began with a passion for creating high-quality, natural skincare products that are both effective and environmentally friendly. Her dedication to sustainability has been a driving force behind the brand's innovative use of Maine seaweed, a renewable resource known for its numerous benefits in skincare.At the conference, Michele will discuss:- The unique bioactive properties of seaweed and its effectiveness in skincare formulations.- The sustainable seaweed harvesting practices employed by Planet Botanicals' suppliers.- The regenerative aspects of seaweed that contribute towards a net positive environment.- The future outlook for seaweed as a significant ingredient in cosmetics."I am thrilled to have the opportunity to speak at the Sustainable Cosmetics Summit and share the incredible benefits for the use of seaweed in skincare. Seaweed is a very nourishing ingredient for the skin and is starting to be recognized for its remarkable benefits". said Michele. "Our commitment to sustainability and developing effective plant-based skincare products at Planet Botanicals is at the heart of everything we do, and I look forward to discussing how we can continue to innovate and lead in the seaweed cosmetics space", she added.ABOUT PLANET BOTANICALSPlanet Botanicals is an award-winning natural skincare brand based in Maine and founded by Michele Gilfoil. The company's mission is to select the highest quality natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced from around the world -- from Maine harvested seaweed to African shea butter. Planet Botanicals skincare products are plant-based, natural, and healthy for the skin.Planet Botanicals was recognized as one of the Top 10 Indie Beauty Skincare Brands when they introduced their Seaweed BeautyTM Skincare Collection at the Indie Beauty Expo in New York City. Planet Botanicals products are available Sea Bags, LL Bean, Vermont Country Store, Portland JetPort gift shop and other selected cosmetic and natural retailers in the US.About the Sustainable Cosmetics SummitThe aim of the Sustainable Cosmetics Summit is to encourage sustainability in the beauty industry by bringing together key stake-holders and debate major issues in a high-level forum. Launched in 2009, the summit now takes place in the major geographic regions of the world.The 15th North American edition will be hosted in New York City on 4-6th June 2024. Like previous editions, the summit will bring together key stake-holders in the beauty industry, including cosmetic manufacturers, ingredient & raw material suppliers, retailers & distributors, industry organisations & certification agencies, researchers & academics, investors, etc.Other editions in this international series will take place in Europe (23-25 Oct), and the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Only the Sustainable Cosmetics Summit brings together senior executives involved in sustainability from the beauty industry on a regular basis at international locations.The summit is organized by Ecovia Intelligence, a London-based specialist research, consulting & training company that focuses on global ethical product industries. We organize workshops, seminars sustainability summits at international locations throughout the year. We have been encouraging sustainable development in our specialist industries for over 20 years. Website:

