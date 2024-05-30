Qatar Eye Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar are gearing up for the fifth edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Challenge Cup, eyeing a title in the to be played in Isa Town, Bahrain early next month.

Organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the competition featuring the top 12 teams of the continent will be played from June 2 to 9.

Team winning the tournament will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Challenger Cup scheduled to take place in China from July 4 to 7.

Qatar are placed in Pool C, facing South Korea and Indonesia in the group stage. They will open their campaign against South Korea on June 3 before meeting Indonesia the following day.

Al Annabi have been preparing at a training camp at home and will give final touches to their preparations in Bahrain.

Speaking on the sidelines of the national training camp in Doha, Qatar captain Mubarak Dahi expressed his confidence on team's chances in the tournament.

“We are aiming to give title winning performance in the tournament. We have been preparing well and the players are determined to give a strong performance,” said Dahi.

“We are in a difficult group. The competition is definitely going to be tough but we believe in ourselves. Qatar is one of the strongest sides among the Asian teams and with the collective spirit, we can achieve all our goals,” he added.

Meanwhile, hosts Bahrain are in Pool A along with Philippines and China, while Thailand, who won the 2023 edition, are leading Pool B and will take on Kazakhstan and Pakistan in the opening stage. The Pool D comprises Vietnam, Australia and Chinese Taipei.

The inaugural Asian Men's Volleyball Challenge Cup was held in 2018 with Iraq emerging as the champions. Kyrgyzstan claimed the title in 2022 after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Asian Men's Volleyball Challenge Cup

Pool A: Bahrain, Philippines, China

Pool B: Thailand, Kazakhstan, Pakistan

Pool C: Qatar, South Korea, Indonesia

Pool D: Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei