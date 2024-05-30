Eclipse Global Connectivity And Skyfive Team Up To Provide High-Speed Connectivity For Middle East Based Airlines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SkyFive CEO Thorsten Robrecht and Eclipse Global Connectivity CEO Marc Pinault

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eclipse Global Connectivity, a leading engineering, design and aircraft modifications provider, and SkyFive , a specialist in true broadband connectivity services, are collaborating to deliver a cutting-edge Air to Ground (A2G) connectivity solution to a prominent airline based in the Middle East.SkyFive brings to the partnership its patented A2G technology, which leverages standard mobile components to offer genuine broadband connectivity. This technology is tailored to meet the specific needs of airlines and aircraft operators across key aviation markets globally.Eclipse Global Connectivity will play a crucial role in the project through its Design and Production (DOA / POA) division, Eclipse Technics. With more than 20 years of experience in aircraft modifications and having applied its A320 family A2G Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to more than 300 aircraft, Eclipse is providing the STC package and manufacturing the installation kits for this high-profile A2G connectivity project.“We are proud to collaborate with Eclipse on this journey to provide this cutting-edge connectivity solution," said Alois Sanktjohanser, VP Sales & Partner Management of SkyFive. "This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience by offering true broadband connectivity aboard aircraft."“We believe that connectivity empowers aviation,” Marc Pineault, CEO of Eclipse Global Connectivity.“The latest trend in the airline market is their continuous discovery of new ways to strengthen passenger loyalty and achieving business goals with onboard broadband.“We are delighted to collaborate with SkyFive on this project. It is yet another validation of the extensive, and growing list of STCs and installation kits we provide.”The two companies will celebrate the extension of their collaboration with a signing event at the Aircraft Interiors EXPO in Hamburg on Wednesday, May 29th.About SkyFiveSkyFive provides Inflight Connectivity services based on its unique Air-to-Ground technology. The company's mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers, enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of aircraft data, and support ultra-reliable low latency communications required for the mass proliferation of Advanced Air Mobility. SkyFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the 4G and 5G mobile ecosystem. SkyFive was established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets.About EclipseConnectivity empowers aviation. We uncover the immense potential and benefits this crucial asset will deliver to commercial, military and government aviation now and in the future. Since 1996, Eclipse Global Connectivity has offered complete, tailored inflight network solutions that support aviation's operational and business goals. We understand the most profound details of today's satellite communications systems and the latest innovations. Operators rely on us for system selection, solution design, certification and installation documentation, airtime, and in-service support. Our innovative software suite, Aero+, helps IT teams manage the onboard network and offers passengers and crew an unparalleled connectivity experience with its unique features. Headquartered near Paris, France, we offer flexible, bespoke solutions that meet requirements, are certified and maintain safety. Visit to learn more.- Ends -NOTE TO MEDIA: The companies are exhibiting at Aircraft Interiors Expo – 28-30 May 2024.Visit their stands to see their solutions and learn more.

