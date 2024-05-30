Board Member And Operations Executive Laura Wilkin Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Laura Wilkin of Kirkland, Washington, in the United States.Laura is the former head of Amazon's global supply chain and real estate teams in the US, EU, China, India, and Costa Rica. Her responsibilities included supply chain strategy, capacity planning, sales and operations planning, industrial real estate, and the Amazon Customer Excellence team responsible for optimizing Amazon technology to deliver improved fulfillment center performance. She is a former board trustee for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, a publicly traded REIT with over $37 billion in assets, where she served on the compensation committee. In prior executive roles, she was the EVP and chief supply chain officer for Petco and a senior vice president in logistics and replenishment for Walmart. She is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program and a member of Women Executives on Boards. She earned her BS in decision science from Indiana University's Kelley School ofBusiness.“Laura had a front-row seat to the logistics and supply chain challenges of the Covid pandemic at Amazon, where growth was nearly triple-digit and fulfillment center footprints doubled," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She understands how to take risk in pursuit of a mission and brought that knowledge to our guided study cohort conversations. She'll be an even more effective board member with the knowledge gained through this program and I look forward to her continuing success and positive impact."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The Certificate in Risk Governance® course provided an invaluable framework, education, and resources on the topic of risk governance and various forms of risk,” said Ms.“The guest lecturers and case studies were top-notch and I feel much better equipped to bring value to the risk committee and the broader board as a result of having taken this course,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

