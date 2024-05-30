FORTBRIDGE Unveils Advanced Pentesting Services With Real-World Cyberattack Simulations

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) FORTBRIDGE, a prominent cyber security firm, is bringing about a significant change in the industry with the help of their expert-level pentesting services.

In response to the constantly rising complaints of cyber attacks threatening the security of both large and small businesses, a prominent cyber security firm, FORTBRIDGE, is proud to bring their advanced pentesting services with real-world cyber attack scenarios into the limelight. FORTBRIDGE's comprehensive pentesting services play a huge role in the detection and correction of vulnerabilities in modern digital infrastructure. Their team of senior consultants utilizes their expert skills to conduct detailed assessments, and the simulations help in getting a better grip on the weaknesses in software, hardware, and networks.







The company has been making strides in digital risk management and cybersecurity for quite some time now. FORTBRIDGE was founded by two brothers who also happen to be industry experts, Adrian Tiron and Bogdan Tiron , and it is fixated on leveling up, strengthening and updating the pillars of this industry by coming up with solutions that are customized to fit the individual requirements of each client. They provide a wide range of services for businesses to secure themselves against malicious cyberattacks, such as their innovative pentesting services.

FORTBRIDGE understands that web and mobile applications are an integral part of everyone's life and keeping them secure from cyber criminals is crucial to avoiding becoming the victim of cyberattacks. Their experts are skilled at conducting penetration testing on Android and iOS applications and their supporting backends so that the loopholes in the application's security can be found and closed for better protection.

Digital assets are the primary victims of a successful cyber attack and FORTBRIDGE acknowledges the need to protect them, as compromised digital assets can lead to business failure. They have a comprehensive penetration testing process in place to detect the vulnerabilities in the system and keep them out of harm's way. Businesses opt for FORTBRIDGE so that they can focus on building strategies that contribute to their progress instead of worrying about security.

In order to stay ahead of their rivals, organizations rely on their networks, devices, and applications which highlights how important network security is. FORTBRIDGE has a systematic approach that involves defining the scope, gathering information, and conducting advanced pentests/red team engagements to comprehend how the system can be compromised and what can be done to avoid it.

APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), can trigger major security challenges. FORTBRIDGE offers a wide range of API pentesting services, covering REST API, GraphQL, SOAP, and microservices penetration testing. FORTBRIDGE offers detailed reporting and practical recommendations to help organizations strengthen their APIs against potential threats and ensure their digital environments are secure and reliable.

The team of consultants working at FORTBRIDGE brings an extensive 10 to 20 years of experience in the field to the table. Their consultants possess top-notch credentials (OSCP, CRTO, CRTL) that act as proof of their competence when dealing with any kind of cyber security issue. In today's digital world, many companies are dependent on cloud computing technology for software hosting on cloud, application management, data storage and accessibility for better data security from unauthorized access. With Industry leading cloud certifications such as AWS, Azure and GCP, their consultants are equipped with the knowledge and skills to tackle even the most complex cloud security challenges.

FORTBRIDGE is a well-known cybersecurity firm that is based in London, UK. Organizations all across the world take advantage of their advanced pentesting services and consulting knowledge offered by their team of experienced and skilled individuals. Helping businesses navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, their entire focus is on delivering quality and tangible outcomes. FORTBRIDGE has been protecting digital assets of different businesses splendidly and is the go-to provider of cybersecurity solutions for several renowned firms. They are dedicated to providing top-notch pentesting services to ensure the safety of companies, always striving for excellence, integrity, and continual improvement.