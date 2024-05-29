Nowpatient Expands Services With Pharmacogenetics Testing Deals In The US And Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matt DoddLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NowPatient , a leading health technology platform based in the UK and the US, today announced the signing of strategic deals with two prominent pharmacogenetics companies: Aura Genetics in the United States and Zotz Klimas in Germany. These partnerships will enable NowPatient to offer comprehensive remote pharmacogenetics testing services to users in both the United Kingdom and the United States.The collaboration with Aura Genetics and Zotz Klimas will allow NowPatient to analyze patients' genomes for variations that are known to impact drug safety and efficacy. All analyses will be conducted in CLIA-certified laboratories, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.With these new services, NowPatient aims to bring cost-effective genetic screening into remote clinical practice, empowering healthcare providers to tailor drug prescriptions to the unique genetic profiles of individual patients. This personalized approach to medicine promises to enhance treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of adverse drug reactions.Rajive Patel, Director of Infohealth Ltd, commented on the partnerships: "We are thrilled to join forces with Aura Genetics and Zotz Klimas, two leaders in the field of pharmacogenetics. By integrating their service capabilities and our cutting-edge technology, we can offer patients and healthcare providers in the UK and US access to personalized medicine like never before. This is a significant step forward in our mission to improve health outcomes through innovative technology."About NowPatientNowPatient is a pioneering health technology platform operating in the UK and the US which empowers people to live their healthiest lives by transforming their healthcare experience. As a leader in whole-person virtual care, NowPatient uses proprietary health signals to drive clinical interventions that can lead to better health outcomes across the full continuum of care at every stage of a person's health journey. NowPatient leverages more than two decades of primary care expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionalsfeatures/genetic-medicines-testAbout Aura GeneticsAura Genetics is a leading pharmacogenetics company based in the United States. The company specializes in analyzing genetic variations to provide insights into drug safety and efficacy, helping to personalize medical treatment for patients.About Zotz KlimasZotz Klimas is a renowned pharmacogenetics laboratory in Germany. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Zotz Klimas provides comprehensive genetic testing services that support personalized medicine and improve patient care.Notes to EditorsHigh res press images available from:ContactPress Contact: Matt DoddPublic Relations, NowPatientEmail: ...Phone: +44 1256 70 40 70This press release marks a significant milestone for NowPatient as it continues to expand its suite of personalized healthcare solutions. The partnerships with Aura Genetics and Zotz Klimas will play a crucial role in bringing the benefits of pharmacogenetics to a wider audience, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for patients across the UK and the US.

