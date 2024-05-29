Turkish President Criticizes International Community's Silence On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the silence of the international community regarding what was happening in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that the genocide committed by the Israeli entity in Gaza has moved to a bloodier stage through its attacks on Rafah.

Erdogan said, in his speech on Wednesday, that there is no belief that justifies killing innocent civilians by burning them in tents, while the world is directly following the horror of what is happening, criticizing the role of the United Nations, which he said was not even able to protect its employees or relief workers.

He stressed that more than three-quarters of the members of the United Nations recognize the Palestine State, and that "the joint decision of 147 countries cannot be left to the whims of 5 countries" (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council).

The Turkish President noted that Israeli soldiers targeted hospitals, schools, and mosques, targeted relief convoys,journalists, doctors, and relief workers, and exhumed mass graves from hospital gardens, and no any reactions were shown to halt these crimes, stressing the need to find an alliance to stop these crimes.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose on Wednesday to 36,171, the majority of whom are children and women, while the number of injuries rose to 81,420.