Who Is Swiss Eurovision Winner Nemo?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The show business adventure of Nemo Mettler, who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 for Switzerland, began 15 years ago. A documentary follows Nemo's career since they appeared in an opera at the age of nine.
This content was published on May 29, 2024 - 13:34 1 minute SRF
Nemo, who uses the pronouns they/them, and their participation at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) have been covered both nationally and internationally in great detail. But what really makes Nemo tick? How did they grow up?
A documentary from Swiss public television, SRF, Nemo: Journey to the ESC and to themself, gives the viewer a close personal insight into the 24-year-old from Biel/Bienne.
