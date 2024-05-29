Gitex Africa Opens In Marrakech, With Gulf Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 29 (KUNA) -- The 2nd edition of Gitex Africa Morocco kicked off in Marrakech on Wednesday, with the participation of over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 130 countries, including Gulf ones.

In a keynote speech addressing this year's edition, which focuses on innovation and digitalization, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said digital transformation marks a core catalyst for economic and social development, especially for the African continent.

He added that digitalization would add USD 712 billion to Africa's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2050, which shows stupendous potential for spurring growth and triggering continental transformation, citing a recently issued World Bank report in this regard.

The Moroccan prime minister underlined that digitalization could introduce tangible solutions to challenges the African continent is facing, stimulate development, and provide a congenial atmosphere for deepening pan-African integration. (end)

mry









MENAFN29052024000071011013ID1108272556