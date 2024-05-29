Amir Holds Meeting With President Of Greece

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting on Wednesday with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion in Athens.

At the outset of the session, the President of the Hellenic Republic welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting the great development witnessed in the relations of the two countries, and voicing her hope that this important visit of HH the Amir to Greece will push bilateral cooperation to the level to which the two friendly countries aspire.

For his part, HH the Amir voiced his thanks to the President of the Hellenic Republic for the warm reception and hospitality with which His Highness and the accompanying delegation were accorded. HH the Amir stressed his keenness to continue strengthening the distinguished friendship relations between the two countries, which have exceeded 50 years, and to expand the horizons of fruitful cooperation between them for the benefit of their friendly peoples.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them at all levels, especially in areas of economy and investment. In addition, they also discussed the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Greek side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis, Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Presidential Mansion in Athens.

