Amir, Prime Minister Of Greece Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a session of official talks at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Wednesday.

At the outset of the session, the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, on His Highness' first visit to Greece, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries, looking forward to working with His Highness to develop mutual cooperation and push relations to higher levels.

For his part, HH the Amir voiced his thanks to the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic for the warm reception and hospitality with which His Highness and the accompanying delegation were accorded.

HH the Amir stressed the significance of the visit in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries, hoping that its results will contribute to consolidating bilateral cooperation relations in various fields for the benefit of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

During the session, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation and ways to strengthen and develop them. In addition, they also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common concern, especially the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Greek side, the session was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis, Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides, Minister of Environment and Energy Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding conducting political consultations on issues of common interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, and an agreement on military cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of National Defense of the Hellenic Republic.

HH the Amir and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a host of topics of common concern.

The Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic held a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

MENAFN29052024000067011011ID1108272310