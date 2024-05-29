ICMR, NIV To Start Phase-3 Clinical Trials Of Recombinant Dengue Vax: Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) along with the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) and other research institutes are set to launch phase-3 clinical trials of the recombinant dengue vaccine, said Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary on Wednesday.

He said this while addressing the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Health Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.

The Health Secretary said that the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre was virtually launched during India's presidency in March 2022.

"India has demonstrated active engagement in BRICS health track initiatives, promoting collaborative endeavours to advance joint health agendas aimed at fortifying health systems across BRICS nations, thereby addressing critical global health challenges," Chandra said.

"ICMR along with NIV and a network of other partner Institutes is embarking on phase-3 clinical trials of recombinant dengue vaccine."

"In addition, ICMR and other partners will also work towards research and trials for locally endemic diseases such as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), Nipah virus, Human Papillomavirus, MTBVAC (Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Vaccine), and influenza," he added.

Further, Chandra noted that India's national action plan on AMR, launched in 2017, is in line with the objectives outlined in the WHO's Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

"India recognises AMR as a global concern and advocates fostering collaboration among BRICS nations to devise and execute protocols, projects, and platforms to tackle AMR," the Union Health Secretary said.

He noted that "India acknowledges the importance of advancing collaboration within BRICS countries in nuclear medicine and radio-pharmaceutical science".

The country also aims to strengthen "the radio-pharmaceutical supply chain and enhance isotopes production, alongside fostering the development and commercialisation of advanced digital solutions," he added.

Chandra urged member states to enhance collaboration and work together to find solutions to various health challenges.