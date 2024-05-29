Kashwére Celebrates 25 Years Of Luxury Partnerships With Global Spas & Resorts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Iconic Robes, Throws, and Apparel Elevate Guest Experiences Worldwide

- Lisa Jadis, Director of SalesSCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kashwére, the esteemed luxury lifestyle brand, proudly marks a quarter-century of collaborative excellence with spas and resorts around the world. Since its inception, Kashwére has been synonymous with unparalleled quality and sophistication, offering a range of iconic robes, throws, accessories, and apparel that redefine luxury in every touchpoint of guest experiences, from spa operations to in-room amenities and retail boutiques.Kashwére's journey began with the introduction of its iconic Signature Shawl Collar Robe, setting the standard for opulent comfort in spa operations and retail spaces. Over the years, the brand has expanded its offerings to include an exquisite array of throws, blankets, apparel, and lifestyle wear for adults and children, enriching guest satisfaction and driving retail sales through immersive, experiential encounters."With Kashwére, it's not just about products; it's about creating unforgettable moments both within and beyond the spa environment," remarks Lisa Jadis, Director of Sales at Kashwére since 2010. "Our products evoke a unique emotional connection, resonating with guests long after their spa experience. By seamlessly integrating luxury and functionality, we not only enhance guest experiences but also contribute to revenue generation for our partners."Central to Kashwére's success is its unwavering commitment to innovation and client-centricity. From pioneering the revolutionary ChenillaTM yarn, blending cashmere-like elegance with spa-grade durability, to continuously evolving its product portfolio with on-trend patterns and rich colors, Kashwére remains at the forefront of luxury hospitality. The appointment of interior designer Anthony Saracino as Creative Director two years ago has further elevated the brand's design prowess, ensuring a seamless fusion of style and substance."As we commemorate 25 years of excellence, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver unrivaled comfort and luxury that transcends boundaries," shares Merri Gleckler, Owner & CEO of Kashwére. "Our enduring relationships with esteemed partners such as The Hari Hotel in Hong Kong, The Breakers Hotel, The Boca Raton, Arch Amenities and the newly opened Global Ambassador stand as a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and personalized luxury."Michael Tompkins, Managing Director at Hutchinson Consulting, An Arch Company, adds, " Kashwére's remarkable journey exemplifies their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and products. Their seamless integration within the spa and hotel industry epitomizes personalized luxury at its finest."For 25 years, Kashwére has been a beacon of luxury, enriching the lives of discerning clients and setting new standards of excellence in the global hospitality landscape. As the brand looks ahead, its commitment to innovation, quality, and unparalleled guest experiences remains unwavering.About Kashwére: For a quarter-century, Kashwére has been synonymous with luxury, providing memorable experiences for spas, resorts, and discerning clients worldwide. Vegan and cruelty-free, Kashwére offers unmatched softness, effortless care, and tried-and-true durability.To explore partnership opportunities with Kashwére, please contact: Lisa Jadis, Director of Sales lisa@kashwere .com

Merri Gleckler

Kashwére

+1 480-773-2373

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok