Barcelona assigns Hansi Flick as head coach until 2026

(MENAFN) Barcelona announced on Wednesday the appointment of Hansi Flick as the new head coach, signing a contract until June 30, 2026. This decision comes after the club parted ways with Xavi Hernandez last week.



In a statement, Barcelona confirmed the agreement, stating, "FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men's first team football coach until 30 June 2026." The signing took place at the club's offices in the presence of FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta.



Flick, renowned for leading Bayern Munich to an unprecedented sextuple in 2020, faced a setback when he was dismissed from his role as the German national team coach in September 2023 due to a series of disappointing results.



The 59-year-old, who has been occasionally spotted watching Barcelona matches from the presidential box this season, had been linked with the coaching position, especially after Xavi announced his departure in January. Although Barcelona and Xavi initially agreed he would remain for the following season in April, Laporta ultimately decided to terminate Xavi's contract last week.



Reflecting on the challenges ahead, Xavi cautioned his successor, stating, "It won't be easy at all -- they will suffer and they will need patience because it's a really difficult job." He emphasized that "the only thing that can save them is winning, whether they have been part of the club or not."

