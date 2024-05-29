PASHA Bank Of Azerbaijan Unveils Groundbreaking Business Innovations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank implemented three new businessinnovations in 2023, Chairman of the Executive Board, ChiefExecutive Officer at PASHA Bank Javid Gouliyev said during today'spress conference dedicated to the bank's performance results for2023 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Gouliyev explained the first innovation, "Financial Guide," aservice streamlining clients' tax and accounting tasks. Thispioneering service simplifies financial reporting and boostsworkflow efficiency, setting a new standard in the bankingsector.

The second innovation, "Partner Check," enables companies toaccess comprehensive information about their partners, includingtax, legal, and tender data, using their taxpayer identificationnumber (TIN). This innovation enhances transparency and trust inbusiness relationships while minimizing risks.

Lastly, Gouliyev introduced the "Financial Management Platform,"designed to optimize companies' financial processes. The platformoffers real-time data display for group bank accounts, analyticaltools, and improved financial flow control.

Additionally, PASHA Bank aims to fortify its position incorporate banking and broaden collaboration with leading banks,including establishing direct relationships with US bankcorrespondent accounts.

Founded in 2007, PASHA Bank is a prominent corporate bank inAzerbaijan, offering a wide range of financial services, includingasset management, trade financing, and investment banking, to adiverse clientele, from large corporations to small andmedium-sized enterprises.