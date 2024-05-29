IRA Head Highlights Azerbaijan's Regional Development Vision At Italian Senate Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During his address at the "Bilateral relations between Italy,the European Union, and Azerbaijan: Energy security and foreignpolicy" event in the Italian Senate, Javid Valiyev, head of theInternational Relations Analysis Center (IRA), emphasized that allprojects initiated and supported by Azerbaijan are geared towardsregional development, Azernews reports.

Valiyev highlighted that after the opening of the Zangezurcorridor, Azerbaijan's transportation opportunities along theMiddle Corridor will increase: "This will create new opportunitiesfor all states of the region.

Moreover, Valiyev pointed out several positive developments inthe logistics sector, including the establishment of a freeeconomic zone at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, thecreation of a logistics hub at the Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport, state backing for the logistics industry, the attractionof foreign investments for project financing, and the abundantpotential of human resources.

Notably, Azerbaijan made substantial investments of 1.2 billioneuros in road infrastructure in 2021, marking a 60% increase fromthe previous year.